Lane Restriction This Week on Route 220 in Picture Rocks, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction this week on Route 220 between Water Street and Roaring Run Road in Picture Rocks, Lycoming County.

On Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 4:00 PM, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing embankment repairs along the northbound lane of Route 220. Motorists can expect northbound lane of Route 220 to be closed while work is being performed. Traffic will be controlled by single lane conditions with flagging.

Motorists should slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the construction zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

