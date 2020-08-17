TxDOT Completes Reconstruction of Fourth Avenue Bridge Over Gazley Creek in Smithville

SMITHVILLE —The much-anticipated reconstruction of the Fourth Avenue bridge over Gazley Creek is now complete and the bridge is officially open to traffic. The original structure was closed last November, after several flooding events damaged the bridge and made it unsafe for travel. To celebrate the completion, a virtual ribbon cutting was held featuring local officials and the Texas Department of Transportation.

“This project included demolishing the old bridge and constructing an entirely new one, and doing it in just under three short months,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “I’d like to thank the city of Smithville, and especially its residents, who waited patiently for this bridge to reopen.”

Built in 1936, the bridge suffered damage over the years from multiple flooding events, including Hurricane Harvey. The bridge was demolished in May.

TxDOT worked with the City of Smithville to enter the structure into the off-system bridge program. Category 6 bridge funding was used to pay for the $1.3 million project. The new structure is 34-feet wide, with two travel lanes and 5-foot shoulders.

“On behalf of the Mayor, the City Council, the citizens of Smithville, especially those who live on the hill, thank you TxDOT for a job well done,” said Smithville City Manager Robert Tamble.

The contractor for the project was CHASCO.