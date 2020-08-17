Citrine Global (OTCQB: TECR) Reports a Summary of its Main Business Activities in Q2-Q3, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Citrine Global is currently trading as TechCare Corp. (TECR). Its name change to "Citrine Global Corp." is expected to take effect soon.

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrine Global (OTCQB: TECR) reports the company's main business activities in Q2-Q3, 2020.

Citrine Global business activity is comprised of creating value and implementing expansion strategies for growth-stage technology companies, offering multi-strategy solutions combining strategic marketing, business development, real estate and asset management services and financing solutions. Such wide spectrum of services is targeted at helping create an integrated strategy that supports our client companies in achieving their local and global expansion ambitions.

Citrine Global plans to provide solutions to companies from USA, Canada, Europe, Israel, and around the world through subsidiaries and local teams and professionals in each region.

Citrine Global focuses, as its first step, on the Israeli market, via its fully-owned subsidiary

CTGL - Citrine Global Israel Ltd.

This focus comes as a result of the constraints imposed by COVID-19 and since the company’s management is based in Israel and already has a strong presence in the Israeli market.

CTGL – Citrine Global Israel Ltd. targets Israeli technology companies in the fields of Healthcare, Wellness, Food Tech and Medical Cannabis.

Understanding the great potential and challenges of the Medical Cannabis industry, Citrine Global has decided to utilize its expertise and network to take the lead and establish Cannovation - the Cannabis Innovation Center in Israel.

The Cannovation Center is planned to be a unique, all-in-one platform with factories for producing cannabis, hemp and CBD products, laboratories and a logistics, distribution and recycling center, for supporting the cannabis eco-system. The Cannovation Center is planned to provide solutions for companies in Israel and worldwide, leveraging Israel’s leadership in cannabis innovation and promoting the production and distribution of cannabis, hemp and CBD products for local and global markets.

The Cannovation Center is in the process of obtaining a government grant. The Israeli Government provides grants and subsidies specific to the cannabis industry as part of its strategy for boosting the economy through technological innovation.

Citrine Global Main Business Activities Video for Q2-Q3 2020

http://www.citrine-global.com



For inquiries and further information, please contact: info@citrine-global.com

