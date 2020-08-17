NTN BUZZTIME, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating NTN Buzztime, Inc. (“NTN Buzztime”) (NYSE AMERICAN: NTN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NTN Buzztime’s agreement to merge with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC ("Brooklyn"), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company. Under the terms of the agreement, the members of Brooklyn collectively will own 94.08% of the outstanding common stock of the combined company and NTN Buzztime stockholders immediately prior to the closing of the merger collectively will own 5.92% of the outstanding common stock of the combined company.



