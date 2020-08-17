FreeSalesLeads.us is Helping Businesses Stay on Top During the COVID-19 Pandemic

FreeSalesLeads.us wants to support other businesses as best it can in these difficult times by offering free sales leads.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreeSalesLeads.us was created by Infofree.com to give businesses the option to generate sales leads for free. Offering the service to all business owners, salespeople, marketers, and entrepreneurs FreeSalesLeads.us is helping keep businesses afloat.The free service allows users to define their target market and gain access to names, addresses and contact information, leading users right to their potential customers. With over 14 million businesses, 160 million households and 100 million homeowners, users will never run out of prospects.FreeSalesLeads.us wants to support other businesses as best it can in these difficult times. FreeSalesLeads.us understands how hard it can be, especially now, to find new prospects and that is why it created a free lead generation service."Now more than ever, businesses are struggling to stay open. We want to provide them with a way grow their customer base absolutely free," said Robert Smith, CTO.Our mission is to bring businesses the best prospects completely free of charge. Signing up is easier than ever, with no credit card required. Visit FreeSalesLeads.us.About FreeSalesLeads.usFressalesLeads.us is the leading provider of free sales leads to salespeople and small business owners. In these difficult times when businesses are losing revenue and trying to stay afloat, FreeSalesLeads.us is providing a solution to help them to find new customers and grow their sales. They have access to business and consumer databases and can filter their results to find the right prospects. The service is absolutely free, no credit card is required.