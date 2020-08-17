Sen. Hegeman’s Weekly Column, for the Week of Aug. 17: Going Back to School During a Pandemic

We have reached the middle of August. For many parents and teachers, this means summer is winding down and school is about to start. Normally, the start of a new school year is an exciting time for students and parents, but the coronavirus has complicated this process for everyone involved with returning to the classroom.

For the past month, there has been a great emphasis put on one question, “Should students return to class this fall or should they stay home for their classes?” Since the beginning of July, we have heard any number of answers to this question, from letting them go back to school to a combination of half a week at school and the other half at home. Teachers, health experts and many others have looked at the best ways to socially distance in a classroom, how best to sanitize school buildings and ways by which education can continue without unnecessary hindrances.

Fortunately, I believe our state is taking the right approach in letting individual school districts make the decisions that best suit their own needs, whether that be a full return to class, learning at home or any combination of learning options. From where I stand, local control is always the best option.

This is yet another strain on teachers and parents alike, and will be a learning experience for everyone involved. I firmly believe the folks responsible for these decisions in northwest Missouri will choose the best option for all parties involved. In my option, our schools are better equipped to handle this situation than we were back in the spring.

Thank you to all of the hard-working teachers and school staffers, as well as the parents, for everything you are doing as we work our way through this pandemic together. Your courage and dedication is a beacon for all to follow.

