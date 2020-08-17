Blake Announces Nearly $4 Million in Regional Grant Funding

SCRANTON, August 17, 2020 – State Sen. John Blake (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) today announced nearly $4 million in state grant funding for 13 projects that address sewer, stormwater and flood control issues across the region.

The grant funding, approved today at a meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), was made available through the Department of Community and Economic Development under the Small Water and Sewer Grant Program and the H2O PA grant program.

“I am pleased that the state continues to partner with local municipalities to ensure our communities can address urgent issues relating to sewer, stormwater and flood control,” Blake said. “The nearly $4 million announced today for communities across NEPA is welcome news. I applaud the Wolf Administration for their continued commitment to funding infrastructure and public safety projects across the Commonwealth.”

Blake noted that he worked closely with state Reps. Mike Carroll, Marty Flynn, Bridget Kosierowski and Kyle Mullins in advocating for these grant awards.

The following projects in the 22nd Senatorial District received funding through the Small Water and Sewer Program:

Springbrook Township Sewer Authority received $424,207 to replace the lagoon liner and existing ultraviolet light system located in Roaring Brook Township. This project addresses a mandate by PA DEP to lower ammonia levels in the effluent the treatment plant is discharging into Green Run Stream.

The Duryea Borough Sewer Authority received $411,152 to install public sewer service to multiple residential and commercial properties located along Clark Road in the borough.

The Greenfield Township Sewer Authority received $400,000 to make a number of much-needed upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant to improve service reliability, safety conditions, and provide back-up power in accordance with regulatory requirements

Moosic Borough received $394,149 to install new sanitary sewer lines at Church St. and Snyder Ct. and at Cross-County Rear Birney Ave.

Avoca Borough received $312,800 to extend the existing storm sewer system on McAlpine St. from Grove St. to Winans Ct.

Clarks Summit Borough received $246,313 to replace 805 linear feet of storm water pipes on West Grove St. and replace seven inlets. This section of stormwater infrastructure will connect two sections replaced in 2018 under a PennDOT Emergency HOP issued due to stormwater pipe failure leading to sinkholes

Olyphant Borough received $230,000 to update and improve the sanitary sewer system at six locations in the borough

Jessup Borough received $225,205 to separate the sanitary sewer and stormwater lines along Bridge St. in the borough.

The City of Scranton received $179,575 to replace the failing Bloom Avenue Culvert at Leach Creek

Jermyn Borough received $70,153 to replace approximately 402 linear feet of sanitary sewer lines along Bacon Street

The Small Water and Sewer Program awards grants to municipalities and municipal authorities for water, sewer, storm water and flood control projects. The program requires matching funds totaling at least 15% of the amount awarded.

The following projects were funded under the H2O PA grant program:

Dupont Borough received $507,926 to rehabilitate an existing flood mitigation channel to increase the life-span, and protect surrounding and downstream areas

Jessup Borough received $319,584 to separate the sanitary and storm water outflows by installing new storm water lines for individual storm and sewer system on Front St. and Ward St.

Clarks Summit Borough received $200,000 to implement Urban Stream Restoration as the structural stormwater Best Management Practice along 1,000 linear feet of stream corridor of an unnamed tributary to Ackerly Creek from Marion Street to Bedford Street, an area prone to flooding

The H2O PA program provides single-year and multi-year grants for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects; the construction or renovation of flood control projects; and the repair or rehabilitation of high-hazard unsafe dams. The program requires matching funds totaling at least 50% of the amount awarded.

