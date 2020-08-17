Schwank Announces $1.78 Million Grant Funding for District 11

Reading, August 17, 2020 Twelve Berks County municipalities and municipal authorities, including the City of Reading, have been awarded state water and sewer infrastructure grants totaling $1.78 million by the Commonwealth Finance Authority, State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) announced today.

“Properly functioning water and wastewater infrastructure protects public health and safety and promotes economic growth,” Schwank said. “I strongly advocated for these grants to help our local communities make necessary improvements.”

Of note, the City of Reading is receiving two grants: A $350,000 H2O grant to modify Egleman’s Dam in Reading and a $125,000 Small Water and Sewer System Grant to improve the Fritz Island wastewater treatment plant.

“It is especially important that the City of Reading is receiving state grant assistance to complete Egleman’s Dam and substantial state help to complete a project at the Fritz Island treatment plant project,” Schwank said. “With its limited resources, the city might not have been able to finish these critical infrastructure improvements without this state grant funding.”

“This state investment in our city will help my administration continue our efforts to improve one of our most scenic parks and our wastewater system for the benefit of all city residents,” said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran. “Partnerships like this with state government are critically important for Reading’s future, and I want to thank Senator Schwank and her colleagues for working diligently to help secure these funds.”

Two other H2O grants include:

Oley Township Municipal Authority, Wastewater Treatment Plant Headworks, $250,000

Muhlenberg Township Authority, Leiscz’s Bridge Road Intercept Replacement, $100,000

Additionally, Schwank announced the Commonwealth Financing Authority approved Small Water and Sewer System grants for:

Ruscombmanor Township, MS4 Stormwater BMPS, $55,765

Oley Township Municipal Authority, Sewer Collection System Televising Manhole Rehab, $100,000

Robeson Township Municipal Authority, Sewing Pumping State #2 Improvements, $50,000

Mount Penn Borough Municipal Authority, Generate Update, $100,000

Cumru Township, Tamarack Train I&I, $100,000

City of Reading, Fritz Island Grit Chamber Project, $125,000

Centre Township Municipal Authority, Kingsgate WWTP Upgrade, $50,000

Borough of Laureldale, Sanitary Sewer Lateral Replacement Project, $100,000

Borough of Kutztown, Solids Handling Improvements, $100,000

Birdsboro Municipal Authority, Hay Creek Raw Water Pump Station, $100,000

West Reading Borough, Linden Lane Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project, $200,000

