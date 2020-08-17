Sen. Fontana Announces Over $2 Million in State Funds for Local Water and Sewer Projects

Pittsburgh – August 17, 2020 – Sen. Wayne Fontana (D- Allegheny) announced today that $2,193,358 in state grant funds have been awarded to local waterway and sewer improvement projects throughout his Senate district.

“It is critical that our local governments have the resources they need to make the necessary improvements to our water and sewer infrastructure. These projects are essential in keeping our communities healthy and safe,” Fontana said.

The funds come from the PA Small Water and Sewer Program. These grants are awarded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority and can be used for activities to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, or flood control projects across the Pennsylvania.

The following projects will receive funding:

Clever Road Culvert Project – Township of Kennedy – $23,891

Cleveland Avenue Water Line Replacement – West View Water Authority – $156,784

Gardner Avenue Storm Sewer Improvements – Avalon Borough – $75,000

West Bellevue Station Increased Stream Capacity Project – Bellevue Borough – $160,000

Killarney Drive Inlet Additions – Borough of Castle Shannon – $45,000

Connor Road/ South McCully Sewer Repairs – Borough of Castle Shannon- $300,000

Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project – Carnegie Borough – $375,000

Nebraska Avenue Waterline Replacement – Neville Township – $93,310

Irwin Lane Waterline Replacement-Phase 2 – Reserve Township – $161,760

Crafton Boulevard Storm Sewer Separation – Crafton Borough – $250,000

North Wren Storm Sewer Improvements – Scott Township – $338,613

“I will continue working with partners at the state and local levels to make sure our communities continue receiving the funds that we need,” Fontana said.

More information on the Small Water and Sewer Programs and other state grants can be found at https://dced.pa.gov/programs/pa-small-water-sewer/ .

###