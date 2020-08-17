Senator Collett Announces $3.7 Million to Improve Local Water, Sewer, Stormwater Systems

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. – August 17, 2020 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) announced today that Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has awarded $3,708,771 in grant funding for local water supply, sanitary sewer, and stormwater projects.

“In a district that has experienced some of the highest levels of PFAS water contamination in the country, and as climate change brings increasingly frequent flooding and severe weather to our region, it’s crucial to invest in our water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure,” said Senator Collett. “I’ve heard from our municipal partners about the urgent needs in these areas, and I am proud to have worked with them to secure state funding.”

PA Small Water and Sewer grant recipients in the 12th District include:

Ambler Borough – $355,093

Borough of Hatboro – $200,000

Hatfield Borough – $423,106

Horsham Water and Sewer Authority – $298,000

Upper Southampton Municipal Authority – $289,000

PA H2O grant recipients in the 12th District include:

Franconia Sewer Authority – $590,584

Hatfield Borough – $670,227

North Wales Water Authority – $882,761

The Department of Community and Economic Development’s PA Small Water and Sewer program provides grants for small water, sewer, storm sewer, and flood control infrastructure projects under Article XVII-A, § 1774.1-A, of the Act of April 9, 1929, P.L. 343, as amended (The Fiscal Code). H2O PA was created under Act 63 of 2008 to assist with the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer, stormwater and flood control projects.

