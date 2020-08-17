Walmart Canada annual campaign for the Canadian Red Cross raises record $3.7 million for disaster relief and preparedness

Walmart’s most successful corporate campaign in the past 17 years

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross is pleased to announce its annual fundraising campaign with Walmart Canada has raised more than $3.7 million, making it the most successful corporate campaign in the past 17 years.



This total includes over $2.89 million through a combination of Walmart customer donations and employee initiatives, in addition to $820,000 through Walmart corporate match dollars. The annual campaign is in support of disaster relief and preparedness.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the Red Cross responds to disasters across the country. This funding support helps the Canadian Red Cross to continue to adapt to emerging needs and carry out its mandate to assist those most vulnerable.

Since 2003, Walmart Canada associates and customers have helped raise more than $50 million for Red Cross disaster preparedness and relief. With this support, when disasters happen, the Canadian Red Cross is ready to assist with pre-positioned supplies and trained volunteers.

“With the gracious support of Walmart Canada, the Canadian Red Cross remains well positioned to respond in times of disaster and uncertainty,” says Ronan Ryan, Chief Marketing and Development Officer, Canadian Red Cross. “We are thankful for those who participated in the annual Walmart Campaign, as it allows us to continue to bring relief to individuals and communities across the country.”

“We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of our customers and associates and the record success of this year’s fundraising campaign, especially in these challenging times,” said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. “Walmart Canada is proud to work with the Canadian Red Cross to provide urgently needed relief items during disasters and to ensure our communities get the help they need when they need it the most.”

Disasters are unpredictable, can strike quickly without warning and can impact anyone. Being prepared in the event of a disaster or emergency can make a big difference in protecting you, your family and your home. As the largest corporate supporter of the Red Cross, Walmart Canada enables the Red Cross to be prepared to address the needs of Canadians. For tips and advice on what to do before, during, and after a disaster, please visit www.redcross.ca/ready.

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity in Canada and throughout the world.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada’s flagship online store, www.walmart.ca, is visited by 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada’s largest employers and is ranked one of the country’s top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and twitter.com/walmartcanada

