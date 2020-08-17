Primeview Expands FusionMAX LED Wall Products for Outdoor Cinematic Applications

Fusion Max Outdoor

Primeview's new line of outdoor turn-key LED includes the world's most flexible, 16x9 aspect ratio standard, bezel-free panel display

NEW YORK, NY, US, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primeview's new line of outdoor turn-key LED includes the world's most flexible, 16x9 aspect ratio standard, bezel-free panel display, and eliminates the complexities associated with other custom video wall solutions. Available in a striking 158” (PRVLEDFSNM158OUD), 203” (PRVLEDFSNM203OUD), or 247" (PRVLEDFSNM247OUD) diagonal displays, they excel as a solution for hotel roof-tops, casino signage, drive-in cinemas, and virtually anything in between. The scalable building block of outdoor LED means it can be installed in a variety of spaces for maximum impact such as Sports Venues, Mix-Use Real Estate, Collegiate Distance Learning, Esports and Premium Private Theaters.

“Over the last two years, our FusionMAX solutions have become the industry standard for turn-key indoor LED systems. Today, with the addition of the outdoor FusionMAX solutions, our customers will have an option that excels both during the day and night due to its standard 4,500 nits brightness with IP65 rated technology. Amid the Covid19 pandemic, our global clients are taking extra precautions and have asked us to develop a solution that addresses the new normal of social distancing while also being simple to install. The outdoor line-up of FusionMAX takes away those concerns and puts viewers in safe place, all while making the solution affordable for the mass-market across all verticals and markets,” says Shay Giuili, CEO and founder of Primeview Global.

The building blocks of the Fusion Max Outdoor Series of turn-key LED solutions is comprised of front-serviceable 2.9mm and 3.9mm LEDs. The LEDs comes standard with 4,500 nits brightness, 14-bit processing, IP65 rating, 100k hours rating, 160 wide viewing angles, pedestal, or wall mountable framing accessories and a no-hassle 5-year onsite parts and labor warranty. In early Q4 2020, Primeview will be releasing UHD 4K versions of FusionMAX for Outdoors.

The vision of Primeview is to provide a consistent quality of experience, leading to higher customer engagement and ROI through increased user adoption of video. Our system integrator partners are an integral component in service delivery.

Primeview and its nationwide elite FusionMAX partner ecosystem, provide flexible solutions for any environment to deliver the best user experience. Our U.S. based partners currently include the following well recognized system integrators: Alpha Video, AVI systems, CCS Presentation Systems, Conference Technologies, IVCI, MCA Communications, Paragon360, SKC Communications and Verrex.

Primeview is a privately held global manufacturing company that was launched in 1997 specializing in advanced display solutions, with a focus on the industrial market. Primeview manufactures on the most advanced ISO-certified production lines, maintaining high quality control standards to build products for the most demanding markets. Primeview offers a true “one-stop shop” for display solutions, including digital signage, video conferencing systems, high-brightness displays, touchscreens, kiosks, weatherproof monitors, and specialty. The company’s solutions can be found in board rooms, museums, casinos, retail stores, hotels, and properties around the globe: ESPN studios, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, ABC studios, Fox Studios, NASA, Ernst & Young, American Express, US Navy, Chevron, Lexus, Sprint, CitiGroup, Bank of America, IDF, NYU, NBC Broadcast Studios, Weather Channel and Disney Theme Parks. For more information, please visit us at www.primeviewglobal.com or socialize with us on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.