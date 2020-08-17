Cutting-edge Science Meets the Magic of Fairy Lore in Alchemy of Glass
ALCHEMY OF GLASS, the sequel to Barbara Barnett's Bram Stoker Award-nominated The Apothecary's Curse is now available in print and digital from Pyr Books and Simon and Schuster. The Audiobook is set to be released early winter.
How do an epidemic in 1826 London, the fatal disease of a young girl in modern Chicago, and an ancient ruined monastery converge to threaten a catastrophic future?
In the catacombs of the monastery, hidden away in the Eildon Hills of Scotland, a land of myth and mystery--the place where immortal apothecary Gaelan Erceldoune found sanctuary as a lad-- Gaelan discovers a journal, apparently written by his old friend Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, chronicling an adventure into the Otherworld, a land of fairy castles and filigree trees hung with Spanish moss.
Falling from the journal’s pages, a small piece of glass, which Gaelan recognizes as a fragment long missing from a stained glass panel he’d created a century earlier. When the opalescent glass seems to come alive in his hand, Gaelan is suddenly thrust into a nightmarish, strange world far from the fantastical dreamscape Conan Doyle describes.
ALCHEMY OF GLASS weaves a tale magical as spun glass and terrifying as a shattered mirror, drawing upon cutting edge science and the most ancient of Celtic mythology, intertwining the magic of fairy lore and the harsh reality of difficult choices, returning us to the world of Gaelan Erceldoune as his past, present and future collide.
Horror writer Mark Spencer (An Untimely Death) says calls ALCHEMY OF GLASS “A triumphant return to the universe of Gaelan Erceldoune, ALCHEMY OF GLASS is radiant with intelligence and vibrant with the unsurpassed imagination of Barbara Barnett. A celebration of time, history, science, magic, technology, and love. One of the richest novels you’ll read this new decade.”
The Historical Novel Society “gladly recommends this intelligent book…a well-researched science-infused mystery leveraging modern technology, medieval and modern medicine, and fascinating, well-chosen periods of history.”
The ALCHEMY OF GLASS is available online, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and all neighborhood booksellers.
