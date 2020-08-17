California Secures Federal Assistance to Support Response to River Fire in Monterey County 

Published: Aug 17, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the River Fire burning in Monterey County.

The FMAG, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on cost-share basis, will assist local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

The River Fire has burned 2,800 acres since it began yesterday, causing evacuations and threatening homes in the area of Pine Canyon, Indian Springs and Las Palmas. The recent sustained high winds have made an ideal environment for dangerous fire conditions throughout the region, and the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Red Flag Warnings for the area.

Cal OES Fire and Rescue, Law Enforcement and Coastal Region personnel are currently working with other response agencies to address all emergency management, law enforcement, evacuation and mutual aid needs for the fire. Current weather conditions are causing extreme fire behavior, even in overnight hours, and the weather pattern is expected to extend through the week.

