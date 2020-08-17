Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Water levels now receded on Hwy 92 north of Zerkel August 17 (Aug. 17, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – (11:00 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has now removed signage on Highway 92 just north of Zerkel and south of Bagley due to water over the road. The water levels have now receded.

Check 511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates, ‘like’ MnDOT at facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest, and follow @mndotnews on Twitter.

###

