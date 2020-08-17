Water levels now receded on Hwy 92 north of Zerkel August 17 (Aug. 17, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – (11:00 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has now removed signage on Highway 92 just north of Zerkel and south of Bagley due to water over the road. The water levels have now receded.

