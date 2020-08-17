Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Airbnb Travel Insurance - Covid-19 Review – AARDY Insurance

AARDY is the USA's leading Insurance Marketplace. Founded in 2015, AARDY compares Travel, Medical and Medicare Insurance Plans, primarily for its Senior customer-base”
— Jonathan Breeze
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Covid-19 outbreaks across the country, Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance has never been more popular with Airbnb travelers.

With foreign travel almost impossible, a staycation, close to home, became the go-to option for countless travelers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Airbnb, like many travel companies, has experienced a significant change in demand from travelers and hosts worldwide.

Yet, unlike many travel companies, Airbnb does not offer its own travel insurance. Airbnb certainly discusses the merits of trip insurance protection yet does not provide its own.

AARDY Travel Insurance, the USA’s leading Insurance Marketplace, believes this to be a commendable approach. In their latest review of Airbnb Travel Insurance, AARDY offers support and recognition of the Airbnb insurance philosophy.

AARDY Travel Insurance CEO, Jonathan Breeze commented “Many travel companies take the opportunity to sell inadequate ‘one-size-fits-all’ travel insurance. Airbnb does not. By explaining the merits of travel insurance coverage, without forcing customers into a single policy, Airbnb is creating awareness, and promoting choice.

There are a multitude of different trip insurance plans that offer different coverages, that may be suitable for some folks, but not for others. Travel Insurers compete against one another within insurance marketplaces such as AARDY.

Today, many travelers want Cancel for Any Reason protection when booking their Airbnb. It is always a good idea to compare the market, so as to see best coverage, and best price.”

AARDY’s Travel Insurance Marketplace has become the go-to destination for Airbnb travelers during the Covid-19 crisis. With over 5,000 5-Star TrustPilot reviews, customers can be safe in the knowledge that they will be looked after by consummate professionals.

