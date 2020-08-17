Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Upcoming bridge repair work likely to cause delays on I-25

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Southbound motorists on Interstate 25 through Cheyenne should expect delays early next week as maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation work on bridge repairs.

Crews will be working on a structure in the southbound lanes of I-25 between mile markers 9.14-8.9, just north of the I-25/Interstate 80 interchange. Work is scheduled to last from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.

The interstate on-ramps in the project area will be closed while crews work. Detours will be in place with signs to guide motorists who are wanting to merge onto I-25 southbound from U.S. 30 (Lincolnway).

Motorists through the area during the designated times should be prepared to slow down and expect delays due to lane closures, speed limit reductions and workers present. After 5 p.m. each day, traffic control will return to the normal configuration.

All WYDOT project schedules are subject to change, including due to adverse weather conditions or equipment and material availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.

