Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,330 in the last 365 days.

Black Hills Energy and Wyoming Department of Transportation advise of I-80 traffic delays near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wy. – Motorists traveling on Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne will experience delays beginning at 6 a.m. on Aug. 18 and 19 as contractors with Black Hills Energy and the Wyoming Department of Transportation work to install overhead power transmission lines across the interstate.

The installation will require temporarily stopping both eastbound and westbound interstate traffic for at least 15 minutes. Motorists expecting to pass through the work zone, located just west of the Roundtop Road interchange at mile marker 354, around 6 a.m. on Aug. 18 and 19 are encouraged to consider alternative routes to their destinations.

“The electrical line work being done is important in order to continue to reliably serve our existing customers and to allow for the growing energy needs of the Cheyenne community,” said Dustin McKen, director of operations for Black Hills Energy in Wyoming.

Black Hills Energy does not expect any customer power outages to result from the work being completed. The traffic congestion caused by installing the lines may cause some delays to linger once the closure is lifted. Stay alert, stay patient and always buckle up!

Media Contacts:

Black Hills Energy: Laurie Farkas (307) 256-2301

WYDOT: Jordan Achs (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.

You just read:

Black Hills Energy and Wyoming Department of Transportation advise of I-80 traffic delays near Cheyenne

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.