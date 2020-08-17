Black Hills Energy and Wyoming Department of Transportation advise of I-80 traffic delays near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wy. – Motorists traveling on Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne will experience delays beginning at 6 a.m. on Aug. 18 and 19 as contractors with Black Hills Energy and the Wyoming Department of Transportation work to install overhead power transmission lines across the interstate.

The installation will require temporarily stopping both eastbound and westbound interstate traffic for at least 15 minutes. Motorists expecting to pass through the work zone, located just west of the Roundtop Road interchange at mile marker 354, around 6 a.m. on Aug. 18 and 19 are encouraged to consider alternative routes to their destinations.

“The electrical line work being done is important in order to continue to reliably serve our existing customers and to allow for the growing energy needs of the Cheyenne community,” said Dustin McKen, director of operations for Black Hills Energy in Wyoming.

Black Hills Energy does not expect any customer power outages to result from the work being completed. The traffic congestion caused by installing the lines may cause some delays to linger once the closure is lifted. Stay alert, stay patient and always buckle up!

Media Contacts:

Black Hills Energy: Laurie Farkas (307) 256-2301

WYDOT: Jordan Achs (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.