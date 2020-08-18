Stacey M. Isaacs Earns Distinguished Advocate for Workers’ Compensation 2020 Award

Benn, Haro, & Isaacs, PLLC Attorney recognized with one of the most prestigious honors a workers’ comp lawyer can receive.

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stacey M. Isaacs of Benn, Haro & Isaacs, PLLC has received nomination and approval for selection as a 2020 Distinguished Advocate for Workers’ Compensation. This award—presented by the national organization Legal Honors Group—is by invite only and bestowed to lawyers demonstrating exemplary experience, determination, and success in the fight for injured workers and their families.

It is a privilege for Ms. Isaacs to receive this honor. The Distinguished Advocate for Workers’ Compensation Award is a prestigious symbol of trust and dedication. To injured workers, it shows that they have legal advocates in their corner that will fight to ensure they get the compensation they may be entitled to by law. To the legal community and fellow colleagues, it is a recognition of success and results in an industry that requires a substantial amount of work and commitment to achieve victories.

Since returning to Florida in 1997 after passing both the New Jersey and Florida bar exams, Ms. Isaacs has done legal work for various notable insurance companies as in-house counsel. She also worked in the private sector, taking only workers’ compensation cases. While employed by AIG, Ms. Isaacs was the Florida Tails’ editor, responsible for providing case law updates nationally to other attorneys. Additionally, Ms. Isaacs is admitted to the U.S. District Court for Southern District of FL.

Nominations for this award can come from peers, clients, law firms, and professional organizations. Distinguished Advocates for Workers’ Compensation nominees are then screened by Legal Honors Group to evaluate their experience, achievement, involvement in workers’ compensation, and to verify their status remains in good standing.

Work accidents and injuries are unpredictable events and can happen in unforeseeable ways. Most injured workers are not thinking about the benefits they may be entitled to under the law, or what compensation they could get.

That is precisely why it is important that they have a workers’ compensation lawyer such as Stacey Isaacs to ensure the injured worker is getting everything they are entitled to by law. Having an advocate that understands the legal process and what the insurance companies are thinking allows workers to focus on their health and recovery.

More About Benn, Haro & Isaacs, PLLC:

Benn, Haro & Isaacs, PLLC is a team of Florida attorneys and staff dedicated to providing personalized representation for workers injured on the job or in any type of accident. The firm offers free consultations and delivers legal services for workers’ compensation claims on a contingency fee basis.

Founded by attorneys David Benn, William Haro, and Stacey Isaacs; the BHI team has 45 years of collective legal experience. The firm represents clients throughout the state of Florida and currently has eight offices located in Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sunrise, and Tampa.

For more information, visit www.accidentlawyerfl.com or call 954-716-8287.