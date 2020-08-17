MDC invites families to fish for free at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center

WINONA, Mo. – Some activities may be age-specific, but fishing is something the entire family can enjoy.

That’s why the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting families to enjoy a day of fishing on Aug. 22 during its “Family Fishing Day” event at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center. This catch-and-release fishing event will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m.at the pond on the grounds of the Twin Pines facility, which is located at 20086 U.S. Highway 60, 1.3 miles east of Winona. People can register for this event at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174047

No fishing permits will be needed for this event, which is open to all ages. Food and drinks will be provided.

The event is limited to 50 people and social-distancing will be required between family units. Participants are reminded to follow other current health recommendations which include:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Have soap and hand sanitizer.

Be considerate of others you may encounter.

For more information about this event or other upcoming activities at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center, call 573-325-1381.