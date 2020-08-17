Dove Hunting at Marais Temps Clair CA to be self-check for 2020 season

St. CHARLES, Mo—One of the St. Louis’ area’s prominent dove hunting destinations, Marais Temps Clair Conservation Area, will be handling the 2020 dove season differently due to COVID-19 considerations.

The 2020 Dove hunting season in Missouri opens on Sept. 1. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces that this year no daily draw will be held for dove hunting on Marais Temps Clair, which is located in northern St. Charles County. Dove hunting will take place exclusively through hunter self-check.

Hunters will be required to fill out a daily tag and return it immediately after their hunt. Information about the area and where to check in will be posted on area bulletin boards. These measures were put in place for public safety, and to reduce hunter contact and lessen the health risks associated with large gatherings.

Hunters may call 573-898-5905 ext. 1892 if they have additional questions regarding dove hunting on the area.

Hunters are reminded to be safe, observe social distancing guidelines when in the field, and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and requirements.

To reach Marais Temps Clair Conservation Area, go north on Highway 94 in St. Charles to Route H. From there, head northeast to Island Road, and then north on Island Road to the area.