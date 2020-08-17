GUARDRAIL WORK TO RESUME ON I-90 NEAR STURGIS

For Immediate Release: Monday, August 17, 2020 Contact: Jesse Nelson, 605.390.7978

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says guardrail work will resume on Interstate 90 in the east and westbound lanes at mile markers 32 and 35 east of Sturgis on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Work includes removal and replacement of guardrail and shoulder widening.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.

The speed limit on I-90 will be reduced to 65 mph through the work zone and further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present.

Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2020.

Western Construction, of Rapid City, South Dakota is the prime contractor of this $1.6 million project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -