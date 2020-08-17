Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Midkiff circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

17 August 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 1 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County) created by the August 11, 2020, retirement of Judge Sandra C. Midkiff.

There are 16 applicants for the vacancy.  Nine of the applicants are women, and seven are men. There are four minority applicants. Six applicants work in the private sector; nine work in the public sector. One applicant is employed in both the public and private sectors.  The average age of the applicants is 41.94 years.  

Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants:

 

Jeremy J. Baldwin                              Ashley N. Garrett

Sarah A. Castle                                   Justin J. Kalwei

Sara H. Christensen                            Brandon A. Lawson

Randell G. Collins                              Alicia C. O'Connell

P. Benjamin Cox                                 Janette K. Rodecap

Cynthia M. Dodge                              Jordon T. Stanley

Arimeta R. DuPree                             James A. Witteman, Jr.

Jo Leigh W. Fischer                            Jerri J. Zhang

 

The commission will meet to interview applicants starting at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020.  Interviews will take place at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri.  Applicants will be interviewed in person. Any applicant who prefers to be interviewed by video conference should e-mail Jo Chrisman at jo.chrisman@courts.mo.gov by 3 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020.  

Given public health restrictions, the public may listen to the interviews over Webex.  Please e-mail Jo Chrisman at jo.chrisman@courts.mo.gov by 3 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, to register.    

Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 1.

Members of the commission are Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Phyllis Norman and Kirk Presley; and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.

Contact person: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

1300 Oak Street

Kansas City, MO  64106

(816) 889-3600

