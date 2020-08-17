16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Midkiff circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 1 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County) created by the August 11, 2020, retirement of Judge Sandra C. Midkiff.
There are 16 applicants for the vacancy. Nine of the applicants are women, and seven are men. There are four minority applicants. Six applicants work in the private sector; nine work in the public sector. One applicant is employed in both the public and private sectors. The average age of the applicants is 41.94 years.
Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants:
Jeremy J. Baldwin Ashley N. Garrett
Sarah A. Castle Justin J. Kalwei
Sara H. Christensen Brandon A. Lawson
Randell G. Collins Alicia C. O'Connell
P. Benjamin Cox Janette K. Rodecap
Cynthia M. Dodge Jordon T. Stanley
Arimeta R. DuPree James A. Witteman, Jr.
Jo Leigh W. Fischer Jerri J. Zhang
Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 1.
Members of the commission are Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Phyllis Norman and Kirk Presley; and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.
