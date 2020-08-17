Context Aware Computing Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 21.8% by 2026; Implementation of IoT to Spur Sales Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Context Aware Computing Market Research Report Are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, Onapsis Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global context aware computing market size is predicted to reach USD 132.15 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. The rising demand for advanced computing solutions will encourage the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Context Aware Computing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Vendor (Mobile Network Operator, Device Manufacturer, and Online, Web, & Social Networking Vendors), By End-user (BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Media and Entertainment, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Logistics & Transportation and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at 27.46 billion in 2018. The booming electronic industry will promote the growth of the market during the forecast period.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/context-aware-computing-market-101605







The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/context-aware-computing-market-101605







Market Driver:

Penetration of Advanced Gadgets to Boost Market



The rising deployment of computing solutions in devices for applications such as emergency alerts, location tracking, and navigation will subsequently propel the growth of the market. The rising penetration of smart gadgets such as tablets, PC, smartphones, and wearable devices will spur lucrative opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The growing investment in context-aware applications by companies will propel the growth of the market.

The growing implementation of innovative technologies for customized solutions by companies such as Apple Inc., Amazon Inc, and Microsoft Corporation will bolster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, Apple announced, “Aware Programming Interfaces” (APIs) to innovate and develop enterprise applications. The unveiling of groundbreaking technology from Apple included Core ML, an advanced API to maneuver machine learning more efficiently on devices including iPhones, iPad, and others. Furthermore, the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to perform superior tasks will further enable the speedy expansion of the market. The growing investment in the development of AI by major players will augment the growth of the market. For instance, Google announced the acquisition of Deepmind, a major technology Provider company based in the UK. The acquisition will aid the development of AI for e-commerce, games and other computer applications





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/context-aware-computing-market-101605







Key Development:

2015: IBM announced the launch of context computing platforms to support security and information transmission without any context breach. IBM provides context-aware computing platforms to various industries including banking, financial, and insurance (BFSI), retail, government, and others.



List Of the Key Companies Operating in the Context Aware Computing Market are:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Google LLC

Oracle Corporation

Amazon.com Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Apple Inc.

Intel Corporation

Onapsis Inc.

Regional Analysis:

Growing Popularity of Smart Wearables to Propel Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 11.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the presence of major market leaders in the region. The surge in users of context-aware technology will further improve the market in the region. The rising integration of Internet of Things technology in smart wearable devices will aid expansion in the US. The growing adoption of smart homes along with the popularity of smart wearables will boost the market in North America. Moreover, the rising enterprise investments in context-aware applications and technologies by prominent players will promote growth in North America. The demand for context-aware computing applications for search engine recommendations and preference enhancement will foster the growth of the market. For instance, Amazon, an E-commerce platform uses an intelligent recommendation engine to understand purchases based on individual preferences, shopping history, specific feature product interest, and others.





Quick Buy – Context Aware Computing Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101605







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Overview Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunity Present and Future Market Trends Ecosystem Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Threat of New Entrants Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers Bargaining Power of Suppliers Threat of Substitute Products Intensity of Competitive Rivalry Market Investment Analysis Use Case Analysis

Global Context Aware Computing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Vendor (Value) Mobile Network Operator Device Manufacturer Online, Web, and Social Networking Vendors By End User (Value) BFSI Consumer Electronics Media and Entertainment Automotive Healthcare Telecommunication Logistics and Transportation Others



TOC Continued...!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/context-aware-computing-market-101605







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Fibers, Cables, Antenna, Transceiver, Wireless Backhaul, Modem, Router), By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS)), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cloud Computing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Service (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)), By Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others (Energy and Utilities, Education), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Cognitive Computing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, and Services), By Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automated Reasoning) By Deployment (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs), and Large Enterprise), By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & e-commerce, IT & Telecom) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.