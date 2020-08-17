Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney Samir Hadeed Speaks Out on Finding Motivation and a Career You are Passionate About

Samir Hadeed was recently featured in an exclusive interview

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent one-on-one interview with Thrive Global, Attorney Samir Hadeed spoke out regarding his career as an attorney. In particular, he spoke about finding motivation and the importance of finding a career you are passionate about.

With more than 10 years of experience, Samir Hadeed is a seasoned attorney practicing in the areas of criminal law, personal injury, auto accidents, and traffic tickets.

In his interview, Mr. Hadeed shared that one habit that has had a positive impact on his life is that he deals with any difficulty life throws at him with a positive attitude.

“I believe that no matter what the trial or tribulation, if we endure it with a good attitude, we are going to develop even more strength and courage and positive things will come from the situation,” said Samir Hadeed.

He also shared what he believes makes someone successful.

“What makes someone successful is hard work, discipline, and never giving up,” said Samir Hadeed.

“Also, knowing how to treat people is crucial to success. You catch more bees with honey.”

For more information, visit: attorneysamirhadeed.com.


About Samir Hadeed

Since 2008, Samir Hadeed has been practicing criminal defense, personal injury, auto accidents, and traffic tickets. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Duquesne University and a Law degree from Case Western Reserve University. While completing his degrees, he interned in the Allegheny County solicitor’s office and interned for a judge in Allegheny County as well. Eventually, he went on to launch his private practice. Samir Hadeed is multilingual and speaks Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian.

