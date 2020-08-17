Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,316 in the last 365 days.

Department of Energy Announces $37 Million for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at DOE Scientific User Facilities

Awards to Sustain Facilities’ Leadership in Advancing Data for Science

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, August 17, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $37 million in funding for research and development in artificial intelligence and machine learning methods to handle data and operations at DOE scientific user facilities. 

“Artificial Intelligence and machine learning have the potential to transform a host of scientific disciplines and to revolutionize experimentation and operations at user facilities in the coming years,” said Dr. Chris Fall, Director of DOE’s Office of Science. “These awards will help ensure America remains on the cutting edge of these critical technologies for science.”

Seven DOE national laboratories will lead a total of 14 projects aimed at both automating facility operations and managing data modeling, acquisition, mining, and analysis for the interpretation of experimental results. The projects involve large X-ray light sources, neutron scattering sources, particle accelerators, and nanoscale science research centers. 

The projects are supported by three program offices within DOE’s Office of Science: Basic Energy Sciences, High Energy Physics, and Nuclear Physics. 

Awards were selected by competitive peer review under a DOE National Laboratory Announcement. Planned funding totals $37 million over three years, with $11 million in Fiscal Year 2020 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations.

A full list of awards can be found under the heading, “What’s New,” on the homepages of the three participating Office of Science program offices:  Basic Energy Sciences, High Energy Physics, and Nuclear Physics.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940

You just read:

Department of Energy Announces $37 Million for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at DOE Scientific User Facilities

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.