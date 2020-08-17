Department of Energy Announces $37 Million for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at DOE Scientific User Facilities

Awards to Sustain Facilities’ Leadership in Advancing Data for Science

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, August 17, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $37 million in funding for research and development in artificial intelligence and machine learning methods to handle data and operations at DOE scientific user facilities.

“Artificial Intelligence and machine learning have the potential to transform a host of scientific disciplines and to revolutionize experimentation and operations at user facilities in the coming years,” said Dr. Chris Fall, Director of DOE’s Office of Science. “These awards will help ensure America remains on the cutting edge of these critical technologies for science.”

Seven DOE national laboratories will lead a total of 14 projects aimed at both automating facility operations and managing data modeling, acquisition, mining, and analysis for the interpretation of experimental results. The projects involve large X-ray light sources, neutron scattering sources, particle accelerators, and nanoscale science research centers.

The projects are supported by three program offices within DOE’s Office of Science: Basic Energy Sciences, High Energy Physics, and Nuclear Physics.

Awards were selected by competitive peer review under a DOE National Laboratory Announcement. Planned funding totals $37 million over three years, with $11 million in Fiscal Year 2020 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations.

A full list of awards can be found under the heading, “What’s New,” on the homepages of the three participating Office of Science program offices: Basic Energy Sciences, High Energy Physics, and Nuclear Physics.

