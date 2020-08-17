First US Floors Examines How Tariffs Placed on China by the U.S. are Impacting the Flooring Industry
CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First US Floors prides itself on providing a wide range of flooring products at affordable prices. However, since tariffs were placed on flooring materials from China, it fears a ripple effect that could negatively impact flooring dealers and their customers considering China exports account for more than 45% of U.S. flooring.
Background: In 2001, China became part of the World Trade Organization, but was found not to be in compliance with membership rules. However, after much criticism, in 2018 the Trump administration took action by announcing a 10% tariff on all flooring products from China.
The U.S. administration hiked the tariffs on Chinese products from 10% to 25% in 2019, causing a retaliatory hike in duties on more than 2,500 U.S. products — on top of charging a 17% VAT on imports.
Price of Luxury Vinyl Tile from China Impacted
The result is the pricing of many products made almost exclusively in China and shipped to the U.S., such as luxury vinyl tile, has increased. It also left many importers scrambling to find cost-efficient replacements for products such as LVT, as domestic production is not yet at a level to replace commercially-viable alternatives. While the U.S. government temporarily lifted tariffs on this category of flooring, the 25% tax resumed recently.
Meanwhile, hardwood flooring products shipped into the U.S. still face the increased tariffs. Growth in this sector has been limited, due to a slowing housing market and competition from some lower-priced products such as vinyl. Other flooring categories such as carpeting has not been adversely impacted, as much of it is produced domestically.
Many U.S. Flooring Companies Opposed to Tariffs
Flooring importers in the U.S. that were against the tariffs banded together, noting additional costs would be transferred to consumers while selection would be more limited. The coalition of U.S.-based flooring companies also feared it would mean fewer jobs in the industry.
"Adding a steep tariff on Chinese flooring imports may deter people from buying the quality products they need to complete their projects," said a spokesperson for First US Floors. "We are working with our supply chain partners and committed to being transparent about the costs of our products with our customers, while keeping our offerings affordable. We have products at all price points to meet needs."
Pandemic Adds Additional Pressure
While the tariffs have meant higher prices of certain flooring products for U.S. consumers, it is compounded by the drop in sales due to the pandemic, adds First US Floors. In fact, the U.S. GDP dropped by more than 32% in Q2.
The result is a very challenging climate for many industries including flooring providers in the U.S. as they try to balance higher costs with operating expenses.
On the flipside, China has agreed to buy more American products in the coming years as part of a "phase one" deal. In terms of how much flooring is sent from the U.S. to China, around $26 million was recorded in 2017. However, the landed duty value of Chinese flooring imports to the U.S. that same year vastly outweighed that number at $2.6 billion.
First US Floors deals with a wide variety of flooring materials including engineered and solid hardwood, although it also offers LVT and other high-value options such as porcelain tile and natural stone. The company continues to monitor the situation to help mitigate impact to consumers, while ensuring its range of products have availability. Installation and special financing are also available.
