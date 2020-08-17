» News » 2020 » Cuivre River State Park hosts volunteer recruitmen...

Cuivre River State Park hosts volunteer recruitment meeting Aug. 25

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 17, 2020 – Cuivre River State Park invites the public to a volunteer recruitment meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, to learn about volunteer opportunities at the park. The meeting will take place in the Lake Shelter. Volunteers have an important role in improving the park through trail maintenance, facility improvements, general park beautification projects, resource stewardship and more.

Park volunteers logged 293 hours on various projects from exotic species control to trail improvements in 2019. Volunteers of all ages are welcome.

The Lake Shelter is a large open-air shelter where participants can maintain social distance during the meeting. The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Cuivre River State Park is located at 678 State Route 147 in Troy, north of Interstate 70. For information about the volunteer meeting or to learn more about volunteer opportunities, call the park office at 636-528-7247.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

