Animal Wellness Brands Welcomes Award-Winning Political Strategist Jon Evans
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Animal Wellness Action, and the Center for a Humane Economy welcomed Jon Evans as Director of Digital Marketing. Evans is a seasoned digital political strategist who managed the digital platforms and presence for Mitt Romney for President, and former House Speaker Paul Ryan’s presence as a candidate for Vice-President.
A native of Madison, Mississippi, Evans is also the former manager of development and design for Targeted Victory where he worked with current Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Senator Joni Ernst, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Governor Susana Martinez, House Speaker John Boehner, Senator Kelly Ayotte, Senator Lisa Murkowski, and the Republican National Committee. Evans also worked at the Koch Network, and the Financial Services Roundtable, is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, and his work has garnered more than a dozen Gold, Silver, and Bronze Pollie Awards from the American Association of Political Consultants.
“Helping animals helps us all, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the Animal Wellness team in advocating for good public policies that appeal to reason and commonly-held values and put animal welfare front and center,” said Jon Evans, director of digital marketing at Animal Wellness brands, “After years working to reform Washington, I look forward to seeing the day when animal cruelty is no longer common or tolerated.”
“We want to talk with everyone in our nation about the importance and relevance of animal welfare, and Jon Evans will help us do that with his tremendous experience in advocacy and campaigning,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. “Animal welfare is not about left or right, but about the application of universal values of decency and goodness when it comes to caring for the vulnerable.”
“We’re elated to have Jon Evans on board at Animal Wellness Action, and believe his seasoned political background and cutting-edge ability to advance animal protection issues through our digital platforms will further amplify our ability to speak for the voiceless animals we all care so deeply about,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action and himself a former agriculture policy advisor and communications director with former Congressman Ed Whitfield, R-Ky.
Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
