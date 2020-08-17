Crawford & Company® to Present Virtually During the 11th Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company (www.crawco.com) (NYSE:CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly-listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates announced today that CEO, Rohit Verma, and Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Swain, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 27, 2020.
Interested investors and other parties may watch a webcast of the presentation by going to http://wsw.com/webcast/threepa29/crd.b/. Presentation materials will also be available on the investor relations section of Crawford’s website. The on-line replay will remain available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.
For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com.
About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.