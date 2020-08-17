Unity FI Solutions Named One of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for Third Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 13th INC. magazine revealed that Unity FI Solutions, a leading provider in the payment providing and software processing solutions industry, ranked for the third consecutive year in a row on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Now in its 39th year, the list continues to set the standard for smart growth and success across a myriad of industries. Focusing on smaller, independent organizations setting the standard for excellence in their fields, the list is both a business and cultural honor.



The team at Unity FI Solutions has always been at the forefront of innovating products and services in the financial technology and payment processing markets, and their 2019 fiscal year was no exception. Serving a wide variety of verticals which include Childcare and Education, Banking and Financial Services, Software Technologies, as well as, Professional, Collegiate and High School Sports, Unity FI Solutions continues set the tone for success both regionally and nationally.

“The Unity FI Solutions team is honored to be named as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 Annual List for the third year running,” said co-founders Dan Miller and Stephen Contino. “This award highlights the hard work, innovative products and outstanding service our team showcases each and every day to our family of customers.”

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Unity FI Solutions:

Unity FI Solutions is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology firm that delivers customized, secure and cost-effective electronic payment and collections solutions to clients in a wide range of industries. For more than a decade, Unity FI Solutions has brought innovative payment solutions to its clients with the goal of helping them improve their bottom lines and increase operational efficiencies.