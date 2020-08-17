Global Edge AI Hardware Market Will Grow at 20.2% CAGR through 2026: Facts and Factors

Edge AI Hardware Market

Global Edge AI hardware market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% and is anticipated to reach around 2160 Million Unitsby 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Edge AI Hardware Market by Device (Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Automobile, Smart Speakers, Wearable, and Smart Mirror) by Processor (CPU, GPU, ASIC, others) by Power Consumption (Less Than 1 W, 1–3 W, 3–5 W, 5–10 W, and More Than 10 W) by Process (Training, and Interface),and Application(Consumer Electronics, Smart Home, Automotive & Transportation, Government, Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace &Defense, Construction, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global demand for Edge AI hardware market in 2019 was approximately 594 Million Units.The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% and is anticipated to reach around 2160 Million Unitsby 2026.

Edge is where the data exist and is collected. It enables to connect in real time with the customers anywhere. Edge AI is referred to AI algorithms which are processed on hardware devices locally. For instance, the iPhone has the facility to recognize and register the user’s face to unlock the phone in a fraction of time. In addition, Edge AI offers better solutions to prevalent problems such as latency. The real-time insights and low latency enable in developing better customer experiences.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/edge-ai-hardware-market-by-device-smartphones-cameras-642

Our Every Free Sample Includes:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis, A research report overview, TOC, list of tables and figures, an overview of major market players, and key regions included.

The global edge AI market is primarily driven by increasing demand for real time processing and low latency on edge devices along with the availability of the power-efficient chipsets in the global market. In addition, reduction in operation cost and data storage is also expected to boost the market in the near future. On a contrary, increasing security concerns related to personal data is expected to hinder the growth of the market.Nonetheless, rising demand for edge computing in IoT is estimated to open new alluring opportunities in the market over the projected period.

The global edge AI market is segmented on the basis of device, processor, end user, and region. On the basis of the device, the market is segmented into smartphones, cameras, robots, automobile, smart speakers, wearable, and smart mirror. Camera is expected to grow at higher CAGR over the projected period, owing to its central part of several smart devices with smart functions, Wi-Fi support, high speed, and increased performance over the years. However, standalone smart devices cameras that comprise VPU (vision processing units) which enables offering power-efficient solutions for artificial intelligence are also developing their existence in the market. On the basis of processor, the market is bifurcated into CPU, GPU, ASIC, and others. The power consumption of edge AI hardware devices are less Than 1 W, 1–3 W, 3–5 W, 5–10 W, and more than 10 W. By process, the market is divided into training and interface. Consumer electronics, automotive &transportation smart home, government, healthcare, industrial, aerospace &defense, construction, and others are the end users for the market.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/edge-ai-hardware-market-by-device-smartphones-cameras-642

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

North America held the largest market share in 2018, owing to the strong presence of IT giants such as Microsoft, IBM, Google, and AWS which contributes in offering AI platforms to various industries in the region. In addition, rising number of and growing dependency on IoT devices also expected to fuel the growth of the market in this region. Europe is estimated to witness significant growth in the market over the expected period, owing to a growing number of IT start-ups which offer AI platforms in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the estimated time, due to increasing adoption of artificial intelligence solutions and IT infrastructure by the small and medium-sized enterprises in the region.

Some of the key players involved in the global edge AI market areIntel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Google Inc., MediaTek Inc., Xilinx Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited, and Microsoft Corporation among others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/edge-ai-hardware-market-by-device-smartphones-cameras-642

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the Edge AI Hardware market as follows:

Global Edge AI Hardware Market: By Device Segmentation Analysis

Smartphones

Cameras

Robots

Automobile

Smart Speakers

Wearable

Smart Mirror

Global Edge AI Hardware Market: By Processor Segmentation Analysis

CPU

GPU

ASIC

Others

Global Edge AI Hardware Market: By Power ConsumptionSegmentation Analysis

Less Than 1 W

1–3 W, 3–5 W

5–10 W

More Than 10 W

Global Edge AI Hardware Market: By ProcessSegmentation Analysis

Training

Interface

Global Edge AI Hardware Market: By Applications Segmentation Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Smart Home

Automotive & Transportation

Government

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace & Defence

Construction

Others

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com