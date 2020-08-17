Remote Tower Market Size to Hit USD 584.3 Million till 2027; Increasing Focus on Airport Modernization Worldwide to Stoke Demand, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Frequentis Group, Saab Group, Searidge Technologies, Indra Systems, Avinor, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, Indra Navia AS, Leonard Martin Corporation, Raytheon Corporation, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global remote towers market size is expected to reach USD 584.3 million by 2027 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 31.05% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing focus on the modernization of airports across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Remote Towers Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Operation (Single Multiple and Contingency), By System (Airport Equipment, Remote Towers Modules, Network Solutions), By Application (Communication, Information & Control, Surveillance, Visualization), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, observes that the market was worth USD 40 million in 2019 and is likely to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years.



The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has cast an unprecedented effect on several businesses across industries. While some industries are experiencing significant loss owing to the lockdown announced by the federal governments globally, collective efforts from the government and the industries will ensure that the testing times may soon pass away.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with the “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on remote tower industry,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/remote-towers-market-102523







We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Remote tower is a modern concept wherein the overall air traffic services of an airport are managed at a different place than the local control tower. They offer several benefits over the conventional air traffic control systems located at the airport. They provide extensive support tools that enhances the safety and improves the operational activities of the airport. Additionally, they provide several cost-saving options and aid in reduction of maintenance costs. These towers are equipped with sensors, high-resolution cameras, and hardware that deliver optimum quality air traffic services and are adopted widely across several airports across the globe.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to innovate novel products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.



Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/remote-towers-market-102523







DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Modernization of Airports to Augur Growth

According to the International Air Transport Association, the global air passenger traffic in 2019 rose by 4.2% when compared to 2018. Increasing air passenger traffic is placing a heavy strain on the terminal and ground facilities across several airports. Besides, this is leading to dangerous air congestion over major cities globally. To prevent any untoward incidents and mishaps, the airports are increasingly focusing on modernizing airport amenities and upgrading the operational services. Growing adoption of technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in the modernization process of the airports is expected to bode well for the growth of the global remote towers market during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Presence of Major Manufacturers in Europe to Aid Growth

Among all regions, the market in Europe is anticipated to witness considerable growth and hold the highest global remote tower market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of several manufacturers such as Thales Group, Saab, and Frequentis Group in the region. North America, on the other hand, is expected to hold second position in the market during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing adoption of modern technology owing to the presence of major companies that are focusing on modernization of airports between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

LVNL Signs Contract with Saab to Supply Remote Tower Systems

In December 2019, Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) announced that it has signed a 20-year agreement with the Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS). According to the LVNL, the contract involves an agreement by Saab, wherein it will install these towers at the Maastricht Airport and Groningen Airport Eelde. Additionally, Saab will construct a remote tower center at the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Adoption of strategies such as contract signing, partnership, and merger and acquisition by the companies is expected to contribute to the global remote towers market growth in the forthcoming years.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/remote-towers-market-102523







List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Remote Tower Market are:

Frequentis Group

Saab Group

Searidge Technologies

Indra Systems

Avinor

Thales Group

Harris Corporation

Indra Navia AS

Leonard Martin Corporation

Raytheon Corporation





Order a Complete Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102523







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Remote Towers Market Impact of COVIC-19 Pandemic on the Global Remote Towers Market Steps Taken by the Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Impact

Global Remote Towers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Operation Single Multiple Contingency Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System Airport Equipment Remote Towers Modules Network Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Communication Information & Control Surveillance Visualization Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Middle East Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/remote-towers-market-102523







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Air Traffic Control Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, by Point of Sale (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Airspace (Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCC), Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), and Remote Tower (RT)), By Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Automation), By Airport Size (Small, Medium, and Large),and Regional Forecast, 2020- 2027

Air Traffic Management & Consulting Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by System (Air Traffic Services, Airspace Management, Air traffic Flow Management, Aeronautical Information Management), By Component (Hardware, Software), By End Use(Commercial, Tactical), and Regional Forecast, 2020- 2027

5G in Aviation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (5G Airport and 5G Aircraft), Technology (FWA, URLLC/MMTC, and eMBB), Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN) and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)), 5G Services (Airport Operations, and Aircraft Operations), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-remote-tower-market-10162