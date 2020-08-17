Richard Galvan and Sonia Galvan Lend Expertise
In two recent articles, Richard and Sonia Galvan acted as subject matter experts on internet servicesRIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard and Sonia Galvan were recently featured in two articles with Incredible Things and TMCnet. They offered their expertise as subject matter experts in internet services.
Richard Galvan and Sonia Galvan own and operate G5 Internet Services, a company that delivers high-speed internet and streaming services to residential, commercial, and state and local governments. They are also philanthropists, supporting many local, state, and international non-profit organizations.
In the article for Incredible Things, the pair delved into the subject of fixed wireless internet and how it differs from other types of internet.
Richard and Sonia Galvan explained that fixed wireless internet is typically better than satellite internet because it is more reliable and less likely to face interruptions due to weather.
In the article for TMCnet, the entrepreneurs explained why it is necessary to expand and improve internet services in rural areas.
They shared how internet in rural areas is vital to the health and education of a community and thus is vital to the overall wellbeing of the country. They also shared ways that municipalities, states, and even the country as a whole can work to expand and improve rural broadband services, including developing a digital infrastructure strategy and establishing a funding body specifically dedicated to rural broadband expansion.
About Richard and Sonia Galvan
As entrepreneurs, Richard Galvan and Sonia Galvan own and operate G5 Internet Services, which specializes in delivering high-speed internet and streaming services to residential, commercial, and state and local governments. Before launching G5 Internet Services, Richard Galvan worked at Dell for 10 years as a regional account manager. Richard and Sonia launched G5 Internet Services in 2008. The business’ motto, “Where together we stay connected” has meaning, driving the company’s initiatives, direction, and purpose. The couple are actively engaged members of their community and support many non-profit organizations. They have served on numerous boards, directed local events, and sponsored many local activities. Sonia Galvan has served as a board member for the Pregnancy Testing Center, a local, non-profit center for women that are pregnant and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Richard was elected by the local city government and served as the board member and Vice President for the Mercedes Economic Chamber of Commerce for six years, president for his local country club, and, until the pandemic hit, served on a cohort to build a new school with the University of Texas RGV and ISD.
Richard Galvan
Entrepreneur
"..."
email us here