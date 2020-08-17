Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
S.D. justices take company’s side in a dispute with state’s underground storage tanks program

KELO News

A circuit judge in a financial case correctly ruled against state government’s program for cleaning up leaks from underground storage tanks, the South Dakota Supreme Court said.

In a decision released Thursday, the justices agreed then-Judge Patricia Devaney was right to dismiss state government’s claims against a company, BP plc, regarding pollution at 27 sites in South Dakota.

Devaney is now a Supreme Court justice. Circuit Judge Susan Sabers replaced her on the Supreme Court’s consideration of the appeal.

Read more at: https://www.keloland.com/news/capitol-news-bureau/s-d-justices-take-companys-side-in-a-dispute-with-states-underground-storage-tanks-program/

Read the court's opinion at: https://ujs.sd.gov/uploads/sc/opinions/28933c47174d.pdf

