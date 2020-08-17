State juvenile sex offense laws are wide-ranging, harmful, report says

Juvenile Justice Information Exchange

Youth in Minnesota who commit sexual offenses can be held on a registry for, at a minimum, 10 years. In nearby North Dakota, the minimum is 15 years. In South Dakota it’s five years.

What qualifies a young person for a sex offense registry varies in those states too, according to a report released today. In Minnesota “all sexual offenses” mean mandatory registration. In North Dakota it’s mandatory for felony sexual offenses and discretionary for juvenile misdemeanor sex offenses. In South Dakota sentencing is “generally” mandatory, but with some exceptions.

Across the country, a complicated set of state laws that place youth on sex offender registries creates disparities and confusion over how youth are treated, according to the Juvenile Law Center report.

