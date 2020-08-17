South Carolina Department of Education Launches New Web Portal Dedicated to Social-Emotional Learning

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the public launch of a new web portal dedicated to providing information, resources, and professional development on social emotional learning for students.

“We understand how critical the social and emotional components of a child’s learning is,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “With schools having to adjust their instructional plans during COVID-19, it is imperative that they have access to resources that will benefit students' well-being. The SEL web portal will be a valuable asset for students, parents, and teachers during the upcoming school year.”

Social-emotional learning (SEL) is the process through which children and adults acquire and effectively apply the knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships and make responsible decisions. Research demonstrates that students who receive support for social and emotional learning in schools do better academically, socially and behaviorally. Social-emotional learning has also been shown to positively impact economic mobility and mental health outcomes. Developing these skills in our students is an important part of meeting the needs of the whole child.

The website provides resources and information for teachers, support professionals, students, and teachers. Included in the website are lessons that elementary, middle, and high school teachers can incorporate into the beginning of school. The SCDE has worked with many partners in developing and launching these high-quality, evidenced-based resources, and will continue to grow the site. Teachers and support professionals can complete online training sessions, download toolkits that address behavior, mental health, and classroom management. Parents have access to activities that can be done at home to address their children’s social emotional wellbeing. Students also have access to activities that can be completed any time.

“Addressing social emotional wellness and teaching the whole child has long been critical, but no more so than today as we continue to live through this historic pandemic,” said Krysten Douglas of the Office of Special Education Services.

To access the SCDE’s SEL web portal, please visit sel.ed.sc.gov.