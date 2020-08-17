The Diversity Movement Announces Partnership with Dr. Deborah Stroman, National Expert on Racial Equity and Athletics
RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diversity Movement (TDM) is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with groundbreaking entrepreneur and educator Deborah Stroman, Ph.D, CLU. With more than 30 years of cultural competence, inclusion and equity training, leadership and consulting experience, Stroman helps people and organizations achieve their definitions of success by providing connections, research, leadership tools, and inspiration.
Stroman will partner with TDM on course offerings, content, and other client needs, bringing her expertise and experience to help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion. Together, Stroman and the TDM team will tailor our technology and data-driven offerings for specific clients, industries, and topics.
"Joining the team at The Diversity Movement is an excellent partnership for me, my work and for the TDM clients," Stroman said. "Our partnership is going to help clients achieve their diversity, equity, and inclusion goals with relevant and timely courses and content. I'm looking forward to what we can accomplish together."
Stroman is an associate professor at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina Chapel-Hill where she co-designs and instructs courses on health equity, social justice, and human relations and leads the Carolina Sport Business Club. She is the founder and CEO of the Center of Sport Business and Analytics, hosts the popular podcast “If You Only Knew,” and guides corporations, government agencies, and non-profits through engaging conversations with sport business leaders, athletes or coaches on leadership, racial equity, and strategy.
"Dr. Stroman is a nationally renowned expert in racial equity and social justice, and how they intersect with athletics. We are thrilled to partner with her," said Donald Thompson, CEO of The Diversity Movement. "Because of her expertise, we'll have the opportunity to tailor our offerings for specific audiences and help all our clients have meaningful and productive conversations that will move the needle on many of the issues we're dealing with as a society today."
Stroman is also an active member of the community, serving on the board for the Advancement of Blacks in Sports, a mentor for the Google 2040 Black Founders Exchange Program, and an entrepreneur-in-residence at American Underground.
About The Diversity Movement
The Diversity Movement was created by a core team of innovators at Walk West through collaboration with an international group of diversity practitioners, business experts, and marketing leaders to provide a comprehensive set of training, educational, and actionable resources to help organizations move beyond compliance-based thinking to a mindset that enables business transformation. Diverse teams that are fully engaged in decision making and execution are more innovative, more profitable, and more productive. Learn more at thediversitymovement.com.
