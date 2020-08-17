110th Lions Clubs International Convention to be held in Singapore in 2028

Singapore is re-selected to host one of the world’s largest annual conventions following the cancellation of this year’s event

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore has won the rights to host the 110th Lions Clubs International Convention in 2028. The Lions Clubs of Singapore will partner with the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau (SECB), a group under the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and Marina Bay Sands (MBS) to host the Lions International Convention – one of the most coveted events on the congress circuit. The Singapore edition in 2028 will be the first time that the Lions International Convention is held here, and the event is expected to attract around 20,000 foreign delegates and generate over S$58 million in tourism receipts.

Following the cancellation of the Lions International Convention in 2020 due to COVID-19, the re-selection of Singapore as a host destination by members of Lions International is a testament to the city’s strong fundamentals: a vibrant business culture, excellent infrastructure, a stable government and a stellar track record in delivering high-quality events. These fundamentals have made the city a trusted global-Asia hub for business events, putting Singapore in good stead for recovery.

“We’re excited for our Lions from around the world to experience the Lions Clubs International Convention in beautiful Singapore,” said Dr. Jung-Yul Choi, Lions Clubs International President. “We look forward to showing the world how we are united through kindness and diversity, and celebrating our commitment to service and our global communities.”

Mr Keith Tan, Chief Executive, STB, said: “We are honoured that Singapore has been chosen once more to host the Lions International Convention. This affirms our position as a trusted global Asia hub despite COVID-19. We want Singapore to be the world’s leading destination for safe, trusted and innovative business events and meetings, and we look forward to welcoming Lions and Leos from all over the world to experience this first-hand in 2028.”

Lions International has a global membership of more than 1.4 million members in over 200 countries and geographic areas, including Lions Clubs of Singapore, which has 94 Clubs and more than 2,300 members. Held each year in June or July since 1917, the Convention has been known to bring significant tourism and economic impact to host cities.

“2028 will be an amazing year since we will be commemorating the 70th anniversary of Lions clubs in Singapore. You can expect us to go all out, as we will be honoured to celebrate ‘Lionism’ with our fellow Lions and Leos around the world, at the 110th Lions International Convention 2028,” said Mr Charlie Chan, Past International Director, Lions Clubs International.

During their stay in Singapore, attendees can experience the city’s wide range of dining, retail, entertainment, and attraction offerings. Members will also celebrate their time in Singapore by participating in the International Parade of Nations, a half-day walk around the city, typically with a cultural theme unique to the host city. The parade will be an opportunity for Singapore to showcase the unique diversity of cultures, attractions, sights and precincts, with participants dressed in their national costumes accompanied by marching bands from local schools, and parade floats.

Members of Lions International can also look forward to experiencing a suite of new experiences and attractions come 2028. These include nature and wildlife-themed attractions at Mandai precinct, the tourism development at Jurong Lake District, and the range of offerings within Sentosa island. MBS, the partner hotel for the Lions International Convention 2028, will also be offering a different experience. The integrated resort announced a S$4.5 billion investment last year, comprising new developments such as a 15,000-seat entertainment arena, a fourth hotel tower and additional spaces for MICE events.

“Marina Bay Sands is excited to welcome all Lions International attendees to Singapore in 2028. As the event’s Headquarter Hotel, the attendees can look forward to experiencing Marina Bay Sands’ unparalleled standards of hospitality, while enjoying the vibrancy of our cosmopolitan city. We aim to provide the platform for its global community to network, build fellowship and engage in peer-to-peer learning,” said Mr Paul Town, Senior Vice President of Resort Operations, Marina Bay Sands.

– End –

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore’s key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions. More: www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com | Follow us: facebook.com/STBsingapore or twitter.com/stb_sg

About the Lions Clubs International

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. More than 1.4 million members in over 48,000 clubs are serving in 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions have strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects and can extend our service impact through the generous support of our Lions Clubs International Foundation. We are focused on supporting vision, youth, diabetes, the environment, childhood cancer, hunger, humanitarian and disaster relief, to help address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit lionsclubs.org.

About Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd

Marina Bay Sands is the leading business, leisure and entertainment destination in Asia. It features large and flexible convention and exhibition facilities, more than 2,500 hotel rooms and suites, the rooftop Sands SkyPark, and the best shopping mall in Asia, world-class celebrity chef restaurants, a theatre and an outdoor event plaza. Completing the line-up of attractions is ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands which plays host to permanent and marquee exhibitions. For more information, please visit www.marinabaysands.com

