Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market to Reach $7.05 Billion by 2027: AMR

Stringent government rules & regulations regarding drug abuse drives the growth of the global drug screening laboratory services market. North America contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for drug screening laboratory services is anticipated to surge due to Covid-19 pandemic. This is due to ongoing development of new drugs or vaccine to treat coronavirus-infected patients..

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug screening laboratory services market generated $6.72 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $7.05 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7007?reqfor=covid

Stringent government rules & regulations regarding drug abuse and increase in funding for drug screening drive the growth of the global drug screening laboratory services market. However, considering drug screening as a violation of rights restrains the market growth. Furthermore, development of novel drug screening tests is expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for drug screening laboratory services is anticipated to surge due to Covid-19 pandemic. This is due to ongoing development of new drugs or vaccine to treat coronavirus-infected patients.

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the drug screening laboratory services market as number of laboratories across the globe have been closed due to slow down of drug production amid the lockdown.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global drug screening laboratory services market based on service type, sample type, end-user, and region.

Based on service type, the workplace drug testing segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the clinical toxicology testing segment.

Based on sample type, the urine segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than 90% of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the hair segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7007

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA..

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories (Alere Inc.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc., Llc/Cordant Health Solutions, Sterling Healthcare Opco, Omega Laboratories, Acm Global Laboratories, Inc, Millennium Health, and Psychemedics.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access



Similar Reports:





Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Biobanking Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Migraine Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Surgical Clips Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



EHR Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Orthodontics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research