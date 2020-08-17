The Future of Diesel Technology to Be Explored on August 20 Virtual Event

Session features industry leaders Bosch, Tenneco and Umicore with focus on meeting efficiency and emissions challenges

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) today announced an upcoming virtual event to discuss the future of diesel, exploring technologies and policies that will help determine the future for diesel technology. The event, to be held August 20, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:15 pm ET, is the first in a two-part series exploring the future for diesel technology in all applications.

“The prospect and promise of new fuels and technologies is a topic of great discussion today, just as the challenges of the future are formidable. Reducing environmental and climate impacts and meeting customer demands for more efficiency and productivity is the challenge for the future for all fuels and technologies. This session will highlight how diesel technology is evolving, improving, and prepared to meet those challenges and continue to play a dominant role in key sectors of the economy,” said Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Diesel Technology Forum, a not-for-profit association representing manufacturers of diesel engines and equipment, key suppliers of emissions control and other technologies and fuel producers.

“Our session will explore the innovations in technologies to achieve even lower emissions and greater efficiency as well as government policies and other influences. Diesel has always been a technology of continuous improvement and innovation, and we are fortunate for this session to have industry leaders Bosch, Tenneco and Umicore to share their insights and perspectives on technology development, regulatory influences and customer demands driving the diesel powertrains of the future.”

Speakers include:

Dr. Alexander Freitag, Vice President Diesel Powertrain Systems, Robert Bosch NA

Keri Westbrooke, Vice President, VP Chief Technology Officer, Powertrain, Tenneco

Dmitri Konson, Vice President Engineering, Tenneco Clean Air

Greg Garr, Director, Market Creation, Technical Center, Umicore Autocat USA Inc.

Attendance at this virtual event is free, but pre-registration is required.

Register now for Future of Diesel Part 1: Greater Efficiency and Lower Emissions

Shortly we will announce the September schedule and panelists for the Future of Diesel Part 2 where we will explore hybridization and renewable fuels and their influence on future diesel technology.

View this release online here.

# # #

About the Diesel Technology Forum

Celebrating its 20th year, through research, collaboration and outreach the not-for-profit Diesel Technology Forum, promotes greater awareness of the energy efficiency, economic importance, and continuous improvement of advanced clean diesel technologies in all applications in the United States and around the world. For more information visit https://www.dieselforum.org/.

Connect with the Diesel Technology Forum

For the latest insights and information from the leaders in clean diesel technology, join us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @DieselTechForum or YouTube @DieselTechForum, and connect with us on LinkedIn. Get it all by subscribing to our newsletter Diesel Direct for a weekly wrap-up of clean diesel news, policy analysis and more, direct to your inbox.

Allen Schaeffer Diesel Technology Forum 3015149046 aschaeffer@dieselforum.org