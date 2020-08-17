Top-Rated Veteran Charity is Now the Semper Fi & America’s Fund

New Name Honors Organization’s Roots While Embracing Commitment To all Branches of US Armed Forces

/EIN News/ -- CAMP PENDLETON, CA, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an expression of support for all combat wounded, ill, and injured Service Members of the military community, one of the nation’s highest-rated Veteran charities has evolved its brand to represent its scope of support to all US Armed Forces. The Semper Fi Fund, founded in 2004 by a small group of Marine spouses, is now known as The Semper Fi & America’s Fund.

The updated name evolved after the charity created America’s Fund in June 2012, when The Fund began providing assistance to Service Members and Families in military branches other than the Marine Corps and Navy. The new name also comes with a new logo that combines elements of the previous Semper Fi Fund and America’s Fund logos.

“Our name and logo honors our origins while paving a path to a future where our proven programs continue to deliver the resources needed by Veterans and their families as we grow the number of people that we serve,” said Semper Fi & America’s Fund President, CEO and Founder Karen Guenther. “Symbolized by our new logo, The Fund wraps our arms around Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard Service Members and their Families.

Donors to The Semper Fi & America’s Fund may direct their donations to a specific military service branch, to The Semper Fi Fund, to The America’s Fund, to a specific program, or make an unrestricted donation to Semper Fi & America’s Fund, so that funds are used where they’re most needed.

“Updating our name and our logo is an important step in our growth as an organization,” Guenther added. “Our growth is driven by our belief in America’s enduring promise that those who preserve our freedom are never left behind.”

Since 2004, The Semper Fi & America’s Fund has provided $225 million in assistance to 25,000 Service Members and their Families. For many of our Service Members, a split second changed their lives. For some, the injuries they sustained will be with them forever. We are committed to supporting our nation’s heroes and their loved ones during illness and injury and in times of crisis, disaster, and emergency. Our mission is critical, and our duty has never been clearer.

About The Semper Fi & America’s Fund

Semper Fi & America’s Fund provides urgently needed resources and lifetime support for combat wounded, critically ill,and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Case Managers work one-on-one with Service Members and Veterans to understand and support their individual needs right now and throughout their lifetimes. The Fund keeps its overhead extremely low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of Veterans and their families, and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups: 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator for nine consecutive years (an achievement attained by only 3% of rated charities), A+ from CharityWatch (one of only two veteran nonprofits to receive their highest rating), and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Learn more at thefund.org.

