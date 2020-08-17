¡Va por el crew! Campaign Announces Star-Studded Closing Concert Line-Up

/EIN News/ -- Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Café Tacvba, Zoé, Enjambre, Julieta Venegas, Hello Seahorse and El Haragán along with many more bands will participate in the virtual show on August 28 at 8pm CDT.

¡Va por el crew! is raising funds for 300 Mexican concert industry workers affected by the cancellation of events due to the pandemic.

Those who wish to join the virtual show can gain access by making a donation at vaporelcrew.hipgive.org before August 27 at 2pm CDT.

The fundraising campaign ¡Va por el crew! in support of the live music production crews in Mexico announced the line-up of its closing concert taking place August 28 at 8pm CT. León Larregui (Zoé) and Emmanuel del Real (Café Tacvba) shared details of the event which is available exclusively to people who have donated at vaporelcrew.hipgive.org.

Participating donors will have the opportunity to enjoy acts by Mexican artists and bands such as Zoé, Café Tacvba, Julieta Venegas, Enjambre, Carla Morrison, Nortec: Bostich + Fussible, Hello Seahorse!, Amandititita, Los Masterplus, Chetes, El Haragán, Centavrvs, Porter, Siddharta, Leonel García, Vampiro y Combo, Madame Recamier, The Wookies, Paco Huidobro, Andrea Franz, Fer Casillas, Vivir Quintana, Marcela Viejo, Leiden, Esteman, Palmera Beach, Bird Fantasma, Salvador y el Unicornio, Silver Rose, Ruido Rosa, Vanessa Zamora, Human Fader, Ruzzi, Kurodeko (Japan), among others. Additionally, Sopitas, Rulo, Ileana Rodríguez (Reclu), Javier Poza, Alexis de Anda, Irene Azuela and Alfonso Herrera, among others, will participate as hosts.

In order to help achieve the campaign’s fundraising goal, we will reserve access to the ¡Va por el crew! concert to people who donate $150MXN ($6.50 USD) to the campaign. Donations for the show will be received up until 2pm CDT on August 27 and donors will receive a special access code for the virtual event via email.

¡Va por el crew! is an initiative propelled by León Larregui (Zoé) and Emmanuel del Real (Café Tacvba), aims to raise funds for 300 crew members dedicated to the organization and production of live concerts throughout Mexico.

¡Va por el crew! is supported by Documental Ambulante A.C. and HIPGive—the first Latino and free crowdfunding platform by Hispanics in Philanthropy.

For more information, visit vaporelcrew.hipgive.org or contact: vaporelcrew@hipgive.org





Ambulante is an organization dedicated to supporting and distributing documentary films as a tool for cultural and societal change. It was founded in Mexico in 2005 by Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna and Elena Fortes, and is currently led by Paulina Suárez. The organization brings documentary films to places that rarely have access to this genre with the goal of encouraging dialogue and reflection on relevant issues. In 2017, it created the Levantemos México fund to administer resources from 15,000 donations totaling more than $32 million pesos for the reconstruccion of communities devastated by the September earthquakes that year.





HIPGive is a free bilingual crowdfunding platform from Hispanics in Philanthropy, focused solely on advancing Latino social impact projects and promoting philanthropy across the Americas. On HIPGive you can support a social project or start your own; read and share stories about Latino generosity; and make a real impact on the issues that matter most to you. Our goal is to grow into the biggest digital community for champions of social good in the Latino community.

Jen Meehan Hispanics in Philanthropy jen.meehan@hiponline.org Kathleen Budd Ambulante mkb@ambulante.org Icunacury Acosta Ambulante prensa@ambulante.org