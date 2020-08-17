A Very Hairy Hare Teaches Kids to Accept Their Unique Qualities and Respond to Everyone With Positivity in New Children’s Book

Author and retired educator, Dan Wohlleber, shares the story of a courageous young hare and his ability to save one of his bullies in ‘Harry: The Very Hairy Hare’

/EIN News/ -- HOUGHTON, Mich., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a lifetime anti-bullying advocate, retired educator Dan Wohlleber releases his debut children’s book with a message about how kids can be a positive example to others when facing teasing and ridicule from a bully. In “Harry: The Very Hairy Hare,” Wohlleber presents the story of a young hare named Harry who is mocked for growing more hair than his peers. When one of these peers finds themselves in trouble, Harry jumps to the rescue and showcases how one act of kindness can have a huge impact.

Unfortunately, many kids experience bullying, which can be a very traumatic part of their childhood. Wohlleber instills the importance of being responsible for our words and actions with Harry’s story. He proves that instead of being cruel to one another, you can change the narrative by being caring, which can include doing a good deed, smiling and/or sharing a kind word.

“We’re all different, and it is important to teach our kids that although others may tease them, they should not respond back with the same meanness,” Wohlleber said. “Tell your kids to respond with positivity, even though that may be difficult. By encouraging our children to find confidence and kindness, we can spread more positivity in the world.”

The main message that Wohlleber hopes children take away from “Harry: The Very Hairy Hare” is that people should care and love for one another, no matter what. By spreading this positive message, Wohlleber hopes to inspire children to be courageously kind and respond with love.

“Harry: The Very Hairy Hare”

By Dan Wohlleber

ISBN: 978-1-4808-9082-4 (softcover); 978-1-4808-9080-0 (hardcover); 978-1-4808-9081-7 (e-book)

Available at the Archway Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

Dan Wohlleber is a retired educator with a proud 30-year career at North Lakeland Elementary School. Extending beyond his position as a physical education/health instructor and athletic director, Wohlleber regularly read to the younger students. With a knack for telling entertaining, enriching stories to students and his own kids, he was inspired to write his own children’s book: “Harry: The Very Hairy Hare.” Currently, he is married with two children and resides in Houghton, Michigan.

