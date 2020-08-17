LKQ Corporation to Host 2020 Virtual Investor Day

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) today announced the Company will host a Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Central time), with presentations by members of executive management. The presentations, including a question and answer session, are expected to conclude at approximately 2:30 p.m. (Eastern).

Webcast and Presentation Details

The webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at www.lkqcorp.com in the Investor Relations section. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live presentation.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment, parts and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Contact:

Joseph P. Boutross
LKQ Corporation
Vice President, Investor Relations
(312) 621-2793
jpboutross@lkqcorp.com 

