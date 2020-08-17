Better for You Cookie Brittle Company, Brooklyn Bites, Now Available in CVS Pharmacy
Now available in 136 stores in the New York Metro AreaBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn Bites announced their official launch into national pharmacy chain, CVS Pharmacy, entering 136 stores in the New York Metro Area. This milestone is a major move for Brooklyn Bites on its mission to provide better for you indulgent sweet treats.
“Having a national powerhouse like CVS take on the brand shows more and more consumers are grativiating towards a healthier lifestyle. Being conscientious about how you snack and what goes into your body is becoming more and more important these days” says Barbara Dayan, Founder at Brooklyn Bites.
Using a carefully crafted and cleaned-up, allergen-friendly ingredient list, Brooklyn Bites provides an indulgent, delicious, better-for-you cookie brittle with exciting toppings & chocolate drizzles, ultimately creating an exciting bit every time.
Brooklyn Bites is the first cookie in the category to use oat milk as a main ingredient. “The consumer response to seeing the call out made with oat milk on the package has been amazing and it is being reflected at the register” says Dayan.
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
• Launching into Whole Foods Market stores in the Northeast region last month, in addition to their already established 2500 retail locations including Wegmans, Stop & Shop, and Gelson’s Market.
• Disrupting the snacking industry with a signature better-for-you cookie brittle made with the highest quality and certified non-GMO ingredients including oat flour, oat milk, sunflower oil, and flax seeds.
• Releasing six different flavors, including Double Cocoa Delight, Cinnamon Coffee Cake, Crunchy Choco Pretzel, Sunny Chocolatey Sea Salt, Coco Crispy Rice, and White Chocolatey Brownie.
Brooklyn Bites flavors Cinnamon Coffee Cake, Double Cocoa Delight, and Coco Crispy Rice are available at CVS locations in New York at $6.99. For more information on Brooklyn Bites, visit www.brooklynbitesny.com.
About Brooklyn Bites: Brooklyn Bites is a women-owned, better-for-you snack company, providing individuals and families an opportunity to indulge in their favorite treats without preservatives and allergens. With six cookie brittle flavors, Brooklyn Bites is gluten-, dairy- and nut-free, non-GMO, and plant-based without sacrificing flavor and quality. The company was started in 2018 by mother-daughter duo Barbara & Sara.
