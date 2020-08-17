Record lap of the new Panamera: new video content available
Current Press releases
Record lap of the new
Panamera: new video content available
Video news – New lap record in the “executive cars” category on the Nürburgring Nordschleife
Stuttgart
. Test and development driver Lars Kern (32) completed a full lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife over a distance of 20.832 kilometres with new
The onboard video of the record lap is now available.
Further information, film and photo material in the
8/17/2020
Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the