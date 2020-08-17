Current Press releases

Record lap of the new Panamera : new video content available Video news – New lap record in the “executive cars” category on the Nürburgring Nordschleife

Stuttgart . Test and development driver Lars Kern (32) completed a full lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife over a distance of 20.832 kilometres with new Porsche Panamera in 7:29.81 minutes. In the official ranking of Nürburgring GmbH, this time certified by a notary public now stands as a new record in the “executive cars” category.

The onboard video of the record lap is now available.

