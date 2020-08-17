Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Record lap of the new Panamera: new video content available

Record lap of the new Panamera: new video content available

Stuttgart . Test and development driver Lars Kern (32) completed a full lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife over a distance of 20.832 kilometres with new Porsche Panamera in 7:29.81 minutes. In the official ranking of Nürburgring GmbH, this time certified by a notary public now stands as a new record in the “executive cars” category.

The onboard video of the record lap is now available.

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

8/17/2020

8/17/2020

