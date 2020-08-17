Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 17, 2020

The latest report titled ‘Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market’ is anticipated to witness heavy ascension over the forecast period, as per the latest analysis. This market has been studied in detail by various market researchers for understanding the functioning of the market during a defined forecast period of 2020 to 2025. This recently released study was found on WiseGuy Reports that has inculcated an in-depth understanding of the market landscape. At the beginning of the report, this report has included a section pertaining a brief definition of the product or service and its primary applications in the various end-user industries. This overview is provided with the objective to provide the readers with better understanding to view this report.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Rich Communication Services (RCS), including the following market information:
Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Interop Technologies, Genband, SAP, Mavenir Systems, Huawei Device, Nokia Networks, SAP America, Vodafone, Xura, SK Telecom, Comverse, Orange, Acision, etc.

Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:
On-Premise
Cloud

Based on the Application:
Enterprise Users
Consumers

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Content

1.1 Research Scope

2 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Quarterly Market Size Analysis

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

4 Impact of Covid-19 on Rich Communication Services (RCS) Segments, By Type

5 Impact of Covid-19 on Rich Communication Services (RCS) Segments, By Application

6 Geographic Analysis

7 Company Profiles

8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Key Findings

10 Appendix

……Continued

