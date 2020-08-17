OHRV Rollover Injures Connecticut Man in Stewartstown

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Levi Frye (603)788-4850 August 17, 2020

Stewartstown, NH – On August 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single ATV rollover on South Hill Road in the town of Stewartstown. No Conservation Officers were immediately available, so NH State Police and 45th Parallel Ambulance responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Steven Klein, 57, of Easton, Connecticut.

After investigation by NH State Police at the scene, it was determined that Klein, who was riding in a large group, was turning around to check on a couple members of his riding party on a downhill stretch of South Hill Road. As he turned his machine around to check on the other riders, he took an aggressive left turn to skid to a stop, which caused the machine he was riding to roll over on its side, pinning his leg.

The 45th Parallel Ambulance transported Klein to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A Conservation Officer conducted a follow-up interview with Klein at the hospital and was able to confirm with Klein what had been determined at the scene. Intoxication is not considered a factor in the rollover.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind riders to always operate their machines within their capabilities and avoid maneuvers that can cause a machine to flip.