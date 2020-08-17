Sage Announces Winners of 2020 Annual Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards

For the second year in a row, Sage recognizes the outstanding achievements of Canada’s accounting and bookkeeping community

As many businesses around the world emerge from a difficult and complex period and reimagine the possibilities for the future, Canadian accountants and bookkeepers continue to carry the torch for the country’s business community. Their unmatched service and trusted counsel have helped business owners make important decisions to provide peace of mind during uncertain times, while helping them navigate the “new normal”. This year’s awards program celebrates the Canadian accountants, bookkeepers and small businesses who have made a positive impact at a time they are needed most.

Announced at a virtual awards celebration on August 14, 2020, and hosted by Mark Hubbard, Senior Partner Development Manager at Sage, this year’s list of awardees included:

Alan Salmon Lifetime Achievement Award: Andrée Dubé, Intégratech (Longueuil, QC)



Accountant Partner of the Year: John O’Keefe, O’Keefe Accounting Group (Port Hope, ON)

Bookkeeper Partner of the Year: Sara Gibb, Flow Works Bookkeeping and Consulting (Chemainus, BC)

Small Business of the Year: Tamara Goddard, Four Our Future Indigenous Economics Ltd. (North Vancouver, BC)

Innovator Award: Cheryl-Lynn Schaefer, Now Bookkeeping (Kelowna, BC)

Trainer of the Year: Anna Abbruzzese, Actium Consulting Inc. (Toronto, ON)

Social Influencer Award: Bianca Mueller, Books by Bianca (Burnaby, BC)



“The Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards celebrates Canada’s top accountants, bookkeepers and their small business clients, and is our opportunity to recognize the expertise and achievements of the very best in Canada. Each of this year’s winners demonstrate a strong commitment to client service, in-depth knowledge, persistence to ongoing professional development, and support for local communities,” said Nancy Tichbon, EVP and Managing Director, Sage Canada. “Sage celebrates the excellence displayed by each of the winners and is inspired by the influence they have on our industry.”

For the 2020 program, the judging panel received 151 nominations across six award categories. Winners were Canadian accountants, bookkeepers, and small businesses who, whether a solo practitioner or senior partner at a firm, have exemplified high standards of excellence in entrepreneurship, client service, continuing education, training, and advancement of the profession in Canada.

Members of the judging panel included:

Yan-Yan Lee

Senior Director, Finance

Ronald McDonald House British Columbia & Yukon

Valoree McKay, CAE

CEO

CPB Canada

Steve Ryujin

VP, Small Segment Canada

Sage



Doretta Thompson, BA, CAPA

Financial Literacy Leader

Director, Corporate Citizenship

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada

Brendan Woods

Vice President

Sage AutoEntry

Recognizing innovation in practice management

This year’s Alan Salmon Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Andrée Dubé, founder of Intégratech, based in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada. Established in 1987, Intégratech is an IT firm with an accounting and bookkeeping division which credits automation for helping to drive efficiencies within its practice.

Andrée’s innovative and practical approach to problem solving saw her building her own apps, including a revolutionary automation tool called IntegraPortation (IP). The development of this powerful and innovative solution is used by many industry professionals today to help improve efficiency, laying the groundwork for the company’s slogan: “At Intégratech, we never enter the same information twice.”

Throughout her career, Andrée has been a passionate advocate for the French accounting and bookkeeping community and was a proud and long-standing member of the Sage Accountant Advisory Council.

